Hulu's 'Murder' puts Gen-Z slant on Agatha Christie

What if Agatha Christie was around for the internet, hackers and the dark web? That’s the question that appears to drive the premise and tone of “A Murder at the End of the World,” an FX production streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) stars as diminutive hacker/sleuth Darby Hart. She first is seen attending a reading of her new book about her search for missing women and in a flashback to a case that took her and her then-boyfriend, Bill (Harris Dickinson), into the creepy basement of their chief suspect, a cop- turned-serial killer.

Her publishing fame only burnishes her underground reputation as a cybergenius. This gets her invited to a super-exclusive remote gathering organized by tech gazillionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) and his new main squeeze, Lee (Brit Marling), a woman whose reputation and list of accomplishments long have dazzled Darby.

Not to give too much away, but the getaway takes Darby and other genius types to a new remote hotel in Iceland, a just-opened escape complete with holographic concierges. Drenched in mystery and money, the setup might remind some of the Swedish retreat in the final season of “Succession,” the island getaway in the tech-business spoof “Glass Onion” or the doomed island resort where the homicidal events in Christie’s “And Then There Were None” take place.

The resemblance to that mystery writer’s touch grows stronger when one of the invited elite turns up very dead.

“Murder” is strongest when it sticks to traditional whodunnit tropes and true-crime story conventions. Long asides about technology, hacking and “Matrix”-like malarky tend to bog the action down — or perhaps I’m just showing my age.

