'Mother God,' 'Lady Bird' and 'Blackberry' premiere

A stab at divinity, a theology cobbled together from the internet, a claim to take on the pain of the world and a mummified body are just some of the small, weird aspects of the three-part documentary series “Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God” (8 p.m., HBO).

Born in 1975, Kansan Amy Carlson was a single mother and McDonald’s manager when she began to assert her links to the celestial. During the course of this series, she attracts an online community of disciples, many of them current or former addicts seeking clarity and stability in their lives.

It doesn’t take long for her religious cult “Love Has Won” to begin profiting from her following and selling merchandise in a fashion that would not be out of place on QVC. She also attracted the attention of some darker individuals, who plunged the organization into violence and chaos.

• Streaming on Hulu, “The Lady Bird Diaries” presents a documentary look at the presidency of Lyndon Johnson narrated by audiotaped reflections made by his first lady. The film reveals a woman completely unprepared to assume the role of first lady, who had the job thrust upon her under the most tragic circumstance, the murder of President John F. Kennedy, some 60 Novembers ago.

Her husband was keenly aware of how the press and political quarters that all but worshiped his slain predecessor found him to be rather rough around the edges and even crude. But try following Jackie Kennedy.

Lady Bird Johnson often was underestimated in her time but has come to be seen as one of the more consequential first ladies.

• AMC will present the 2023 period comedy drama “BlackBerry” (9 p.m., AMC and streaming on AMC+, TV-14) as a three-part limited series. It also will include 16 minutes of additional material.

Matt Johnson and Jay Baruchel star as the visionary inventors Douglas Fregin and Mike Lazaridis, who cobbled together a handheld device combining a phone and an email-enabled keyboard.

Glenn Howerton stars as investor Jim Balsillie, who becomes the straight man to their goofy duo routine. This production can be enjoyed for its history of technology and business or simply appreciated for awkward hairdos and period details.

Given a limited film festival and Canadian market release, “Blackberry” received praise from film critics who appreciated its blend of humor and history in recalling a short-lived device that was seen as a “crack-berry” to its avid user base.

Its nostalgic appeal is enhanced by the fact the Blackberry came and went quite quickly. It ruled for and defined a brief moment, until it was vanquished by Steve Jobs’ iPhone.

As a TV critic and as a casual viewer, you almost can carbon-date films and series from a particular era by the presence of a Blackberry. All the business hotshots and politico honchos were thumb-typing away — until they weren’t.

• Shudder streams two new shockers.

In “Berberian Sound Studio,” an audio engineer for an Italian movie studio discovers some horrifying echoes in his own life.

Also streaming, “The Wretched” follows a tormented teenage child of divorce who is forced to take on a 1,000-year-old-witch posing as the girl-next-door.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Knockout rounds continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos meet in Monday Night Football action (7 p.m., ABC).

• A fetching veterinarian-in-training finds a kindred spirit when a handsome fireman hosts a feline adoption campaign in the 2014 romance “The Nine Lives of Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A local arson and bias attack inspires some soul-searching in a Texas town on “A Town Called Victoria” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• An obvious suspect emerges after a plane’s icy plunge on “The Irrational” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A married woman (Olivia de Havilland) finds herself committed to an asylum and can’t remember why in the 1948 drama “The Snake Pit” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). The film, its daring subject matter and its star received near universal acclaim, but British censors removed scenes where actual patients were filmed as unwitting extras.

SERIES NOTES

On three episodes of “NCIS” (CBS, r, TV-14): Parker’s murky past (7 p.m.); much ado about a gender reveal party (8 p.m.); an arms dealer’s parole coincides with a murder spree (9 p.m.) ... “Kitchen Nightmares” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Barbara Streisand is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dwayne Johnson, Colman Domingo and Cat Power on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC).