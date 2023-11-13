Kankakee Art League to host program on effects of mindfulness on the creative process

On Nov. 21, the Kankakee Art League will meet at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 381 St. Joseph Ave, Kankakee.

A business meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., and the program will follow around 10 a.m.

The program will be given by member Gary Paruszkiewicz, a local certified stress management consultant, who will lead participants in an exercise to demonstrate the effect of mindfulness on the creative process. It will consist of a simple drawing activity and a guided meditation, with soft music, deep breathing and relaxation.

No art skill is required to participate. Paruszkiewicz will provide simple drawing materials to use, and plain paper will be provided.

“As we approach the holiday season, this is a valuable practice for this time of year,” KAL said in a news release.

The program is open to the public. Bring a sack lunch, if desired, and refreshments are provided.

For more information, interested persons can email the Kankakee Art League at artkal77@yahoo.com, or send a message through its Facebook page.