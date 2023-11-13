Shaw Local

Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club puzzle available for purchase

BB Rotary second annual puzzle contest

BB Rotary second annual puzzle contest (Photo provided)

By Daily Journal staff report

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club’s 2023 jigsaw puzzle now is available for purchase at the following locations:

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

• BaDa Bloom Flowers, 918 N. Convent St.

• Bourbonnais Village Hall, 600 Main St. NW

<strong>BRADLEY</strong>

• King Music, 670 W. Broadway St.

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

• Joy’s Hallmark, 17 Meadowview Center

• Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee

• Rubber Rose Books &amp; Print, 111 E. Court St.

• Stefari West Avenue, 267 S. West Ave.

• Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 275 E. Court St.

Puzzles cost $30 and also can be purchased from any Bradley Bourbonnais Rotarian.

This is the club’s second annual puzzle photo contest. Last month, Rotary members selected a photo taken by Karen Grillion.

The photo, featuring a bridge over the Kankakee River, will be the art of the 500-piece puzzle that will be sold by the Rotary Club this holiday season.