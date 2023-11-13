Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club puzzle available for purchase

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club’s 2023 jigsaw puzzle now is available for purchase at the following locations:

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

• BaDa Bloom Flowers, 918 N. Convent St.

• Bourbonnais Village Hall, 600 Main St. NW

<strong>BRADLEY</strong>

• King Music, 670 W. Broadway St.

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

• Joy’s Hallmark, 17 Meadowview Center

• Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee

• Rubber Rose Books & Print, 111 E. Court St.

• Stefari West Avenue, 267 S. West Ave.

• Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 275 E. Court St.

Puzzles cost $30 and also can be purchased from any Bradley Bourbonnais Rotarian.

This is the club’s second annual puzzle photo contest. Last month, Rotary members selected a photo taken by Karen Grillion.

The photo, featuring a bridge over the Kankakee River, will be the art of the 500-piece puzzle that will be sold by the Rotary Club this holiday season.