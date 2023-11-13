Best Bets: Week of Nov. 13-19

<strong>Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff</strong>

The Salvation Army in Kankakee County will kick off its annual Christmas Red Kettle campaign at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. KCC President Michael Boyd is the honorary chairman of this year’s drive.

The kick-off is free and open to the public. Activities will include Christmas Carols from the Men’s Choir from Good Shepherd Manor. There will be opportunities to learn about how to volunteer to help the Salvation Army this holiday season. Participants are encouraged, though not required, to bring an unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive.

<strong>KVTA’s ‘The Wizard of Oz’</strong>

On Saturday and Sunday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s Young Peoples Theatre will present “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.”

Join Dorothy (played by Colby Ogibovic, of Momence) and her loyal companion, Toto (played by Maisy Rader, of Ashkum), as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz (played by Matthew Case, of Kankakee) will help them get home. She befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain (played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno), a Tin Man with no heart (played by Kaitlin Brown, of Papineau), and a Lion with no “nerve” (played by Hunter Lockhart, of Braidwood).

The production also showcases the talents of Chloe Kearney, of St. Anne, as the Wicked Witch; Kane Rushing, of Kankakee, as Uncle Henry; Addison Haag, of Herscher, as Aunt Em; and Hannah Mantooth, of Kankakee, as Glinda.

The ensemble includes: June Rader, of Ashkum; Lauryn Balk, Emmersyn Barclay, Hope Brammer, Andrew Bush, Sevin Casey, Kinley Collins, Olivia Douglas, Lindsey Hudgins, William Keller, Teagan Kidd, Kylee Kothe, Ella Kraemer, Alana Pommier, Vivian Regas and Alayna Valdivia, all of Bourbonnais; Victoria Eisenach, of Braceville; Chloe Shinabarger, Crosby Whittington and Savannah Whittington, all of Bradley; Zoey Christensen, Simone Copiskey, Geselle Fuentes, Melaina Hall, Ethan Jackson, Hadley Kirkland, Brooklynn McGill, Audrey McPhail, Ella Nitschke, Sophie Powell and Kaliph Whitlow, all of Kankakee; Carter Budimir, Noah Gonzalez, Aliza Zwirkoski, Elliana Zwirkoski and Olivia Zwirkoski, all of Manteno; Paul Bishir, of Momence; and Adrianna Udstuen, of Monee.

Rounding out the crew is director Renee Brammer, assistant directors Courtney Bradley and Ami Crane, vocal director Amy Shinabarger and choreographer Sami Burton.

The performances take place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or at the door.

<strong>Working with Autism</strong>

From 6:30-8 p.m. today at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Little Friends from Naperville will remotely present Working with Autism, a workshop on how to interact with people with autism. After the program will be a Q&A session. Learn more about autism and how being neurodiverse can be an asset to a business, organization and community. Free refreshments and a hot beverage station will be available.

Call or text 815-685-9057 to RSVP.

<strong>UpliftedCare’s Community Open House</strong>

UpliftedCare is inviting the community to "follow the purple brick road" and attend its community open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais (at the corner of Career Center Road and Route 102).

During the open house will be the opportunity to participate in courageous conversations. Following the purple brick road laid throughout the center will give attendees knowledge about the services offered as well as the opportunity to meet staff. There will be tours, a time to hear family stories, sweet treats, raffles and more.

For more information, call 815-939-4141.

<strong>Jingle Swim at YMCA</strong>

A Jingle in the Water swim will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. The event is part of the Jingle Bell Run. Persons will swim, exercise and play in the water while helping to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation. Persons interested should contact Darlene Cipcich, 815-351-0822. Participants can register at events.arthritis.org/event/JBRKankakee. Register as a mile walker and to get the Jingle Bell packet, including a shirt and goody bag.

<strong>Nov. 14</strong>

<strong>Open house for FEJA pre-apprenticeship program</strong>

From 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and Rincon Family Services will host an open house for the pre-apprenticeship program with the Future Energy Jobs Act.

The program offers: full tuition coverage for eligible candidates; job placement assistance and career counseling; paid on-the-job training; funding provided in whole or part by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Participants must be 18 or older to be eligible.

Refreshments will be provided.

<strong>Nov. 14</strong>

<strong>Cornerstone Services’ open house</strong>

With the growing need for services in the Kankakee area, Cornerstone Services is holding an open house from 3-5 p.m. for area human service providers or members of the community to learn more about our day program and mission to transform lives for people with disabilities. The open house, at 1475 Harvard Drive, Kankakee, will give human service providers an inside look at the Kankakee location.

The location itself contains multiple “expression rooms,” which allow people with disabilities the opportunity to paint, enjoy video games or computers, relax with some peace and quiet, listen to music or experience different sensory textures like sand or water.

Cornerstone’s Kankakee day program is open to individuals with disabilities 18 years of age or older who have received referrals from their current social worker or service agency. Day program hours are from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Light refreshments will be served at the open house.

<strong>Nov. 15</strong>

<strong>Vet-to-Vet Café</strong>

From 9-11 a.m., all veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center — 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais (at the corner of Career Center Road and Route 102) — to attend the Vet-To-Vet Caf. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-939-4141</strong>

<strong>Culver’s supporting BGHS</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. at Culver's in Bourbonnais, 10% of all sales will be donated to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society. This is through Culver's continued efforts to support local organizations.

<strong>Bingo to benefit Tuff Dawgs</strong>

From 7-9 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, there will be a bingo night to benefit Tuff Dawgs Rescue. The cost for five game cards and one jackpot game is $20. An extra book of five game cards costs $10. Extra jackpot cards cost $5. Split-the-pot tickets are five for $10 or 25 for $20.

<strong>Nov. 16</strong>

<strong>Caregiver Wellness Series</strong>

From 11 a.m. to noon at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, there will be a free caregiver wellness series for family caregivers. The day’s topic will be Counseling Caregivers: Unveiling the Healing Power Within. For more information, call 815-523-9919.

<strong>Nov. 17</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network monthly roundtable</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly networking roundtable. This month’s theme is emotional intelligence, and the guest speaker will be Tim Perry, president of Nationwide Chaplain Services and 10-41 Inc. The program will teach how to regulate your emotions for better outcomes, how to find your purpose no matter your age and what to do when you (or someone) are making things difficult.

<strong>KCHF Bingo Night</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at River’s Edge Banquet at the Kankakee Elks Golf Club, 2283 Bittersweet Drive, St. Anne, there will be a bingo night benefitting Kankakee County Humane Foundation. There will be a $100 cash prize per game. A total of seven games will be called, each pack purchased plays all seven games: three cards per game pack costs $30 and six cards per game pack costs $50. No preregistration required. The event is family-friendly, and there will be food and drink on site.

<strong>Nov. 17-19</strong>

<strong>'David, a New Musical' at ONU</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, as well as at 2 p.m. Sunday, “David, a New Musical” will make its world premiere at the Theatre at SIMS, in the SIMS Center at 160 W. River St., Bourbonnais. A student-written, student-directed and student-led production, the Green Room Theatre Co. production of “David” will examine “a man after God’s own heart” through music and performance, according to an Olivet Nazarene University news release.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.Olivet.edu/events" target="_blank">Olivet.edu/events</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 18</strong>

<strong>Bradley PTO Winter Craft Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gymnasium of Bradley West, 200 W. State St., Bradley, there will be a vendor and craft fair. Confirmed participating vendors include: Scentsy; C&C Serendipity Market; Minor Details; Green Compass; Norwex; Little Me Studio; Crafts with Judy; Gypsy’s Gifts and Candles; KariBee Creations; Tumbling Around; Tastefully Simple; Kerry’s Kreations; Top Tier Crafts; Color Street; MotherDaughterMakes; Abs Creations; Hang It Up Crafts; Live Long and Shop Here; Passion Creations; Twins Accessories; Callie’s Crafty Creations; TJ’s Creations; Parker Smells; Busy Izzy Crochet; PaperPie; Jessica’s Kreations; The Yardware Store; DBU Creations; Sweet Mountain Cakes; Crafts with Terri B.; Designs from the Hart; Crafts with Dawn; Crafts with Sonya.

<strong>Shows at Strickler Planetarium</strong>

At 4:30 p.m. is the kid-friendly show, "Beyond the Sun." At 6, 7:30 and 8 p.m. is the all-ages show, "We Are Aliens." All shows cost $5 per person and are cash only. There are no reservations. Doors open 15 minutes before each show. The Strickler Planetarium on the Olivet Nazarene University campus is at 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

<strong>Jimmy Buffett fundraiser for Maui</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Game On Bar & Grill, 115 N. Second St., Peotone, Paul Strolia will be singing songs of the late Jimmy Buffett, in addition to other tropical tunes. There will be #mauistrong T-shirts available for $10 with proceeds benefit the Maui wildfire relief efforts.

<strong>Nov. 19</strong>

<strong>Collector Con 2023</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee, collectors can shop more than 100 tables of all types of collectibles ranging from toys, comic books, video games, sports cards and more, including some authors and creators. Admission costs $3 per person, and ages 10 and younger are free.