Tribute concert to Karen Carpenter coming to Pontiac on Nov. 27

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — At 7 p.m. Nov. 27, the Livingston County Concert Association will present “Yesterday Once More: The Sound of Karen Carpenter” featuring Joanne O’Brien to the Pontiac High School Auditorium, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac.

“Yesterday Once More” was a hit song for The Carpenters from their 1973 album Now & Then. The lyrics thoughtfully reminisce about songs of the past, and the memories brought forth from hearing them.

“O’Brien and her velvety voice bring the sounds of the 1970s through the music of Karen Carpenter and the sounds that inspired so many,” LCCA said in a news release. “Through a cavalcade of iconic classics, Joanne illuminates the musical diversity, pop culture and political climate of that time in history when the world first fell in love with the magical sound of Karen and Richard Carpenter.”

For ticket information, contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394.