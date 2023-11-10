New on the bookshelf: Nov. 10, 2023

<strong>Mother, son struggle to create new lives</strong>

Philadelphia, 1988: Thirteen-year-old Toussaint Wright arrives, battered and weary, at the burned-out shell of his former home on Ephraim Avenue. He carries with him letters from his mother, Ava Carson, sent from Holmesville Prison, and his grandmother, Dutchess Carson, sent from Bonaparte, Alabama. After a final farewell, Toussaint is on his way to meet Dutchess for the first time.

From there, the plight of three generations of the splintered family at the heart of “The Unsettled” unfurls in flashbacks, alternating between the perspectives of Ava, Toussaint and Dutchess. A sophomore effort more than 10 years in the making, it follows Ayana Mathis’ Oprah-anointed debut, “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie.”

Three years earlier, when Ava arrived with Toussaint at a center for the homeless, she was asked to describe the circumstances leading her to seek assistance. “Two weeks ago, my husband Abemi Reed threw us out of our his home,” she wrote.

After filling up all the space allotted, and the margins, Ava turns in her clipboard. She and Toussaint are placed in a shelter and sent to Room 813, a mint-green box with gummy linoleum and giant cockroaches.

<strong>Gripping novel with shocking act of deception</strong>

On a cold night in 1951, one year into the Korean War, Jacob Hampton stands sentry and scours the darkness for signs of the enemy.

He tries to keep his composure: “On guard duty the only thing worse than being alone was the fear that you weren’t.” That fear is realized when a North Korean lunges from the shadows to attack him. The pair fight on a frozen river, one armed with a knife, the other a bayonet, the ice fracturing beneath them. Afterwards, despite being wounded, exhausted, mud-splattered and blood-streaked, Jacob vows to stay alive and soldier on.

The tense, cinematic opening of Ron Rash’s 20th novel, “The Caretaker,” is a textbook example of how to snare your reader. Rash maintains narrative momentum as he moves from a war zone overseas to homier territory, namely rural Appalachia, the region that has formed the backdrop for much of his fiction. Conflict of a different kind unfolds and affects Jacob and those closest to him in this stirring, well-crafted tale about young love, family honor and male friendship.

The friends in question are Jacob and his “blood brother” Blackburn Gant. The latter is caretaker of a cemetery near Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

<strong>Chuculate’s memoir ‘charming’ tale of triumph</strong>

“I was always hot in here in the summer and could see my breath on December mornings; the floors were hard and cold with no carpet; I couldn’t call anyone because we didn’t have a phone; I couldn’t watch color cable TV; I had to walk a mile to go to the store. It was the best time of my life,” writes Eddie Chuculate.

He’s describing the four-room shack in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he lived with his grandparents for long stretches of his peripatetic childhood. In his memoir, “This Indian Kid,” he also recalls times he lived with his mother and stepdad and younger siblings in small towns around Oklahoma: Tishomingo, Calera, Hanna, Milburn. By the time he started high school, he’d been in 14 schools in nine years.

Chuculate, a Star Tribune copy editor, doesn’t pretend all that moving around was a piece of cake, and he regrets not having enough time with his siblings to become a true big brother. But in this charming memoir, written in straightforward prose and illustrated with black-and-white family photos and school portraits, his emphasis is on the positive.

His Creek and Cherokee heritage is a source of pride.

