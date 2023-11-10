Menards in Bradley hosting toy drive collection

BRADLEY — In the spirit of the holiday season, Menards in Bradley (along with dozens of other locations of the home improvement store) will serve as a toy drive drop site.

“We have participated in this wonderful opportunity for a number of years now and are excited to help put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children in the community again this year,” the company said in a news release.

There will be a drop box near the exit door of all stores to collect new, unwrapped toys from now through the end of November. These presents will be distributed by a nonprofit organization within the community. Menards is at 1260 Christine Drive, Bradley.