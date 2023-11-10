Library Life: Week of Nov. 19, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>
• Pokemon Meetup: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 7-14 can bring and trade Pokemon cards. Register online.
• Paint At Your Pace: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can enjoy a night of leisurely painting.
<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>
• Family Storytime: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday for all ages.
• Creative Writing Group: From 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, writers ages 18 and up can share and critique works.
<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>
• Middle School Art Workshop: From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth will focus on drawing faces. Call to register.
• Thanksgiving Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and closed Thursday through Saturday.
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>
• Kids Coloring Contest: Open now through Nov. 25. Grab the coloring page from the library or print it from the Facebook page.
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>
• Toddler Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, toddlers and caregivers can explore various toys and sensory materials. Registration required.
• Play-Doh Playdates: At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, ages 2-6 can play with Play-Doh. Registration required.
<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>
• Pick of the Week: “Birder, She Wrote” by Donna Andrew.
<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>
• Celebrating Native American Heritage Month: At 6 p.m. Monday, Robert D. Bailey will present Native American Traditional Stickgame: An International Style of Play.
<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>
• Storytime: Meets at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with Mr. William for books and crafts.
• Writer’s Group: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 for writers to share and critique work.
<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>
• Book Bingo: Join for games of bingo at 3 p.m. Monday.
<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>
• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Mystery Club: Meets at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Grab a new-to-you read.
<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>
• Medicare Program: From 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Ford County Public Health will host a Medicare program to assist beneficiaries and family members.
• New Releases: “No Brainer” by Jeff Kinney; “The 12 Dogs of Christmas” by Susan Wiggs; “So God Made Me A Mother” by Lesli Means.
Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187 <strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544
