Library Life: Week of Nov. 12, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>

, 815-265-7522 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Insights and Solutions: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join Dr. Jonathan Cotton, of Riverside, as he discusses carpal tunnel syndrome. For ages 18 and older; register online.

• Unicorn Storytime: At 10 a.m. Nov. 18, all ages are invited for stories, songs and crafts. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Club Lab Rats: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can explore science.

• Local Authors Meet-and-Greet: At 5 p.m. Thursday, meet local authors Aaron Robinson, Jerimaine Hunt and Tocarra Eldridge‐Robinson, and learn about their new books.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Coloring Contest: Middle and high school students can submit drawings through 8 p.m. Monday to enter the original drawing contest. The winner will receive $50.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Nov. 17 and 18 for ages birth to preschool.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person, or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Kids Coloring Contest: Open now through Nov. 25. Grab the coloring page from the library or print it from the Facebook page.

• Monthly Spice Adventures: Meets at 9 a.m. Monday to introduce participants to different spices.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Tween Scene: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, make DIY drink coasters. Registration required.

• Half-Day Movie Matinee: At 1 p.m. Wednesday, kids can join for a screening of “Elemental.”

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Bright Lights, Big Christmas” by Mary Kay Andrews; “The Enchanters” by James Elroy; and “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchet.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• SNAP Assistance: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be on site for help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications.

• Managing Stress: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library will host a mindful program led by Gary Paruszkiewicz, of the Kankakee Wellness Group.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Pallet Painting: At 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18, The Friends of the Limestone Township Library District are hosting a Pallet Painting class, led by Libby Wasser. The cost is $30 to be paid at registration, all supplies are provided.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “Killing Kennedy” by Bill O’Reilly.

• At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, make rustic twine pumpkins.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Pembroke Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

• Crochet Class: Meets at 10 a.m. Fridays.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Donated Books: Friends of the library have donated books in honor/memory of another person(s). Books include “Rural Wit & Wisdom” by Jerry Apps, donated by Monday Night Reading Circle in honor of Johanna Somers.

