Duane Dean, Rincon hosting open house for FEJA pre-apprenticeship program

KANKAKEE — From 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and Rincon Family Services will host an open house for the pre-apprenticeship program with the Future Energy Jobs Act.

The program offers: full tuition coverage for eligible candidates; job placement assistance and career counseling; paid on-the-job training; funding provided in whole or part by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Participants must be 18 or older to be eligible.

Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Robert Torres at 773-799-1949 or <a href="mailto:rtorres@rinconfamilyservices.org" target="_blank">rtorres@rinconfamilyservices.org</a>.