Bourbonnais presents 4th annual holiday home lighting contest

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais presents the fourth annual Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest. The community event encourages outdoor festive lighting and decorations during the holiday season.

An online map of all entry addresses will be available for public viewing Dec. 1-25. Returning this year is the option to choose participation solely as a “Holiday Home” on the tour or additionally be included in the Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.

Residents will have a chance to win in both Traditional and People’s Choice categories. The Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest is open to all village of Bourbonnais residents and is free to participate.

Registration is now open through 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Marketing & Public Engagement Manager Lindy Casey shared in a news release that the 2022 online map was viewed approximately 30,000 times and over 5,400 People’s Choice votes were tallied, which is the highest engagement to date. In 2021, there were 4,400 votes.

“During COVID, this event originated as a safe way for families to still be able to get out and enjoy the festive season at a time when annual holiday events were being canceled, due to precautionary measures,” Casey said.

“While the contest is for village residents, we have visitors from all over coming to enjoy the streamlined route. We take the guesswork out of where to look in Bourbonnais for beautifully decorated homes.”

Official judging will take place in the Traditional category by an outside panel of judges. People’s Choice voting will take place via the village of Bourbonnais’ Facebook page Dec. 1-11. All winners will be notified and announced.

Registration forms are available at the village of Bourbonnais’ Administration Office at 600 Main St. NW from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or can be downloaded at <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.