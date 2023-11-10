A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hope for the future

It often feels like the world is in disarray. Prices are increasing, patience is decreasing. Tensions are rising, consideration is falling.

But, something only seems 100% true if you’re only looking at it through that myopic lens.

Journalists are often told that there is too much “negative news” out there and there could stand to be more positive stories told. The Daily Journal is not immune to this complaint.

We have to report on the good, the bad and the ugly. We have to paint an accurate portrait of what’s taking place in the community.

Because of this, it can never be 100% positive. However, I will say that we do fit a great amount of good news in the paper, often in the form of human-interest stories.

As the Life editor, these stories tend to cross my desk first. It’s a joy to learn of all the people doing good things in the community.

But every one of my coworkers has done a positive story (many, actually) that furthers the story of community togetherness.

In fact, two such stories ran this week. Both involved 7-year-old girls raising money for people in need.

In the Nov. 4 edition, Paisley Riechers, of Grant Park, shared her story of making ornaments that are sold for the purpose of raising money to offset school lunch debt in her town.

Riechers explained she was inspired by her second cousin, the late Nick Huffman, who had operated a similar endeavor out of his business, the Looney Bin.

In this edition, we have the story of fellow 7-year-old Finley Appleton, of Manteno, who held a lemonade stand during Oktoberfest to raise money for the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

Appleton was inspired by her grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, and said, “[veterans] fought for us so we have to fight for them.”

On the subject of girls named Finley, my 8-year-old niece of the same name recently handmade bracelets and necklaces to sell at a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research.

What were you doing at 7 and 8 years old? I certainly wasn’t fundraising for those in need. Any money that came my way was instantly taken through the doors of Toys R Us.

These three girls are among many people doing amazing things at young ages. Perhaps they were inspired by other feel-good stories that came before them.

It can be easy to get caught up in the negatives of the world (it happens to me too often), but kids like Paisley, Finley and Finley give me hope for the future.

Care still exists.