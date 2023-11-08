New Releases: Nov. 10, 2023

<strong>‘The Marvels’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/fantasy.</em> Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels. Starring Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

<strong>‘Journey to Bethlehem’</strong>

PG, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Music/religion.</em> A young woman carrying an unimaginable responsibility. A young man torn between love and honor. A jealous king who will stop at nothing to keep his crown. This live-action Christmas musical adventure for the entire family, weaves classic Christmas melodies with humor, faith and new pop songs in a retelling of the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. Starring Fiona Palomo and Milo Manheim.

<strong>‘It’s A Wonderful Knife’</strong>

R, 87 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. Starring Justin Long and Joel McHale.

<strong>‘Priscilla’</strong>

R, 113 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

<strong>‘What Happens Later’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romance/drama.</em>

<strong>‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’</strong>

PG-13, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em>

<strong>‘After Death’</strong>

NR, 206 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Documentary.</em>

<strong>‘Killers of the Flower Moon’</strong>

R, 206 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/crime.</em>

<strong>‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’</strong>

NR, 168 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Music/concert.</em>

<strong>‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em>

<strong>‘Saw: X’</strong>

R, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em>