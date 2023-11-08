Kankakee County 4-H students recognized during ceremony

Further awards Special Awards: • Showman of Showmen: Kylie Saathoff • Champion Beef Rate-of-Gain: Drake Foltz • Food Science Award: Clara Chappell • Outstanding Secretary Award: Kylie Maas (SGD) and Samantha Ramirez (MT) • Outstanding Treasurer Award: Magaly Marin (SGD) • Outstanding Reporter/Scrapbook: Momence Troopers — Clara Chappell, historian • Alumni Award: Amy Krone Experience Awards: <strong>Bronze Clover Award</strong> • Mariana Torres • Emily Voigt • Aaron Ramirez • Damian Ramirez • George Helwich, • Elizabeth Voigt <strong>Silver Clover Award</strong> • Zoe Buza • Landon Hertz • Elliott Cox • Abigail Zirkle • Virginia Torres • Megan Tibbetts • Hope Thurston • Pippa Dunnill • Colten Hertz • Leah Grider • Kaitlyn Costello • Tate Goers • Kylie Maas <strong>Gold Clover Award</strong> • Caisen Ohrt <strong>Emerald Clover Award, the highest state award in Illinois 4-H</strong> • Aidan Knobloch

Youth from across Kankakee County came together Oct. 29 at the county fairgrounds for a night of celebration and recognition at the Kankakee County 4-H Awards Night. The event was an opportunity to honor the hard work, dedication and commitment that define the 4-H program.

“We want to say congratulations to every single 4-H member for all that they’ve accomplished. Youth throughout Kankakee County made a difference in their communities and accomplished amazing things during the last 4-H year,” said Barbara Dubravec, 4-H youth development program coordinator serving Kankakee County.

“It’s important to gather together and recognize the amazing accomplishments of these young people.”

Various awards were presented, including the “I Dare You” award — one of the more prestigious awards that is presented to 4-H members who exhibit exceptional development in leadership, scholarship and character. Recipients of these awards are:

• Kylie Adams, Chebanse Ag 4-H Club

• Chase Hummel, Cabery Specials 4-H Club

• Magaly Marin, St. George Dragons 4-H Club

• Lilian Unger, Chebanse Ag 4-H Club

• Elizabeth Voigt, Grant Park LLSS 4-H Club

Awards were given for achievement in projects, state fair delegates and more.

Facilitated by the Kankakee County 4-H Federation, the event is meant to be a way to showcase the work of 4-H members throughout the county.

“We are here to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-H members. Congratulations to all of you for your accomplishments,” said Federation President Aidan Knobloch, 16.

“Sometimes, it seems that the world is spinning a hundred miles an hour. As we prepare for the new 4-H year, look back at what we have given and [have] been given: good friends, caring and skilled leaders, great volunteers, family and, most of all, opportunity to explore, to learn by doing.”

Illinois 4-H is the largest youth development program in the state and has a mission of inspiring kids to find their spark. For more information about the Kankakee County 4-H program and its upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.go.illinois.edu/gkw" target="_blank">go.illinois.edu/gkw</a>, or call the Extension Office at 815-933-8337.

<span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>Special Awards:</strong></span>

• Showman of Showmen: Kylie Saathoff

• Champion Beef Rate-of-Gain: Drake Foltz

• Food Science Award: Clara Chappell

• Outstanding Secretary Award: Kylie Maas (SGD) and Samantha Ramirez (MT)

• Outstanding Treasurer Award: Magaly Marin (SGD)

• Outstanding Reporter/Scrapbook: Momence Troopers — Clara Chappell, historian

• Alumni Award: Amy Krone

<span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>Experience Awards:</strong></span>

<strong>Bronze Clover Award</strong>

• Mariana Torres

• Emily Voigt

• Aaron Ramirez

• Damian Ramirez

• George Helwich,

• Elizabeth Voigt

<strong>Silver Clover Award</strong>

• Zoe Buza

• Landon Hertz

• Elliott Cox

• Abigail Zirkle

• Virginia Torres

• Megan Tibbetts

• Hope Thurston

• Pippa Dunnill

• Colten Hertz

• Leah Grider

• Kaitlyn Costello

• Tate Goers

• Kylie Maas

<strong>Gold Clover Award</strong>

• Caisen Ohrt

<strong>Emerald Clover Award, the highest state award in Illinois 4-H</strong>

• Aidan Knobloch