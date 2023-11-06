UpliftedCare honoring National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. UpliftedCare is hosting two events to showcase its resources at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais (at the corner of Career Center Road and Route 102).

<strong>VET-TO-VET CAFÉ</strong>

From 9-11 a.m. Nov. 15, all veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks will be provided. For more information or to register, call 815-939-4141.

<strong>OPEN HOUSE</strong>

UpliftedCare is inviting the community to “follow the purple brick road” and attend its community open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at UpliftedCare.

During the open house will be the opportunity to participate in courageous conversations. Following the purple brick road laid throughout the center will give attendees knowledge about the services offered as well as the opportunity to meet staff. There will be tours, a time to hear family stories, sweet treats, raffles and more.

For more information, call 815-939-4141.