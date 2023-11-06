Herscher graduate named president of National Court Reporters Association

Official court reporter Kristin M. Anderson, a 1993 Graduate of Herscher High School and a former resident of Kankakee County, was sworn in as the 116th President of the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) in Houston, Texas, during the Association’s 2023 Conference & Expo held in July.

Her term will run through August 1, 2024. Her theme for her term as president is “Make Every Connection Matter.”

NCRA is the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, and has a membership of 12,000 that also includes international associates.

Anderson is the daughter of the late David G. Anderson and Sandra L. Anderson of Herscher, who retired to Naples, Fla., in 2016.

Anderson graduated with honors from Generations College (formerly MacCormac College), in Chicago, in 1998, where she served as Phi Theta Kappa President from 1997 to1998. She also graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management and Human Relations in 2012 and earned her Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership in 2022 with distinction.

She has been a court reporter for 23 years and is certified as a shorthand court reporter in Illinois, Missouri and Texas. She also holds the nationally recognized professional certification of Registered Professional Reporter (RPR).

Anderson worked as an official reporter at the Kankakee County Courthouse from 2000 through 2004 for Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, Judge Clark Erickson and Judge Kendall O. Wenzelman, before relocating to Kansas where she worked an official and freelance reporter for 10 years.

From 2013-17, Anderson worked for the U.S. District Court in San Antonio. During her tenure in that position, she obtained her Federal Certified Realtime Reporter designation with the U.S. Court Reporters Association, of which she is also a member. She has also worked as an official court reporter in Bexar County, San Antonio, as well as a freelance court reporter for numerous years in Kansas and Missouri.

Anderson is a past chair and vice chair of the National Congress of State Associations which oversees all the affiliated state associations of NCRA. She also served on NCSA in various capacities from 2006-14.

Her 19 years of volunteer service at the national and state levels has included serving on a number of committees, task forces, as well as two terms as president of the Kansas Court Reporters Association.

Prior to becoming NCRA President, Anderson chaired the Association’s Board Policy & Procedures Committee. She also chaired the Finance and Audit committees during her two-year term as Secretary-Treasurer. Other service at the national level includes as NCRA’s Vice President, followed by President-Elect.

Anderson also holds membership in the Texas Court Reporters Association, where she served on the Convention and Ethics committees from 2015 through 2016. She also holds membership in the Texas Deposition Reporters Association.