Harbor House seeking survey input from Iroquois County residents

IROQUOIS COUNTY — Harbor House invites Iroquois County residents and workers to participate in its community outreach survey. The survey is a part of Harbor House’s ongoing efforts to build stronger relationships with the community to increase advocacy and prevention efforts against domestic violence.

The survey can be completed in just a few minutes and is available online at tinyurl.com/bdspjze5.

It’s designed to be user-friendly to encourage open and honest feedback. The survey results will help Harbor House to identify key community values, shape future outreach efforts and enhance community engagement and involvement.

“The more people who participate, the more representative and impactful the results will be,” the organization wrote in a news release. “We want to ensure that every voice is heard, so we urge all Iroquois County community members to take part in this important initiative.”