Cornerstone Services to host open house in Kankakee

With the growing need for services in the Kankakee area, Cornerstone Services is holding an open house from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 14 for area human service providers or members of the community to learn more about the day program and mission to transform lives for people with disabilities.

The open house, at 1475 Harvard Drive in Kankakee, will give human service providers an inside look at the Kankakee location. The location itself contains multiple “expression rooms,” which allow people with disabilities the opportunity to paint, enjoy video games or computers, relax with some peace and quiet, listen to music, or experience different sensory textures like sand or water.

“Service providers can rest assured that those in their care are receiving unique social outings 2-3 times a month,” said Community Support Services Coordinator Sonya Berry in a news release. “Outings include bowling, going to movies, enjoying restaurants, seeing animals at the zoo, walking in nature, shopping and many more fun activities designed to engage and stimulate.”

Cornerstone’s Kankakee day program is open to individuals with disabilities 18 years of age or older who have received referrals from their current social worker or service agency. Day program hours are from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Light refreshments will be served at the open house. For more information, contact Sonya Berry at <a href="mailto:sberry@cornerstoneservices.org" target="_blank">sberry@cornerstoneservices.org</a>.