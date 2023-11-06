Best Bets: Week of Nov. 6-12

<strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: </strong>A calendar event was listed for a donation drive at Sunrise Center Animal Rescue on the incorrect date. The drive was held Nov. 5.

<strong>Shows at Strickler Planetarium</strong>

On Saturday, there will be several chances to go beyond the planet through shows at Strickler Planetarium.

At 4:30 p.m. is the kid-friendly show, "Beyond the Sun." At 6, 7:30 and 8 p.m. is the all-ages show, "We Are Aliens." All shows cost $5 per person and are cash only. There are no reservations.

Doors open 15 minutes before each show. The Strickler Planetarium on the Olivet Nazarene University campus is at 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

<strong>Fight Club Survivor’s Basket Bingo</strong>

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park, for the bi-annual Fight Club Survivor Basket Bingo.

The cost is $20 per person, and the event will honor both breast cancer patients and survivors as well as veterans. Proceeds benefit Fight Club Survivor.

Bingo begins at 6 p.m., and the organization is asking attendees to bring warriors and/or pictures so they can be honored.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/fightclubsurvivor" target="_blank">facebook.com/fightclubsurvivor</a>.

<strong>Ladies of Arbor Grove’s Holiday Craft Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Ladies of Arbor Grove Holiday Craft Show will take place at the Arbor Grove Club House at 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais.

Twelve individuals are participating in the event which features only handmade crafts.

“If you want something special that’s handmade with care, please join us, bring a friend and see what we have to share,” Claire McElroy said.

<strong>Hope for the Holidays</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St., Chebanse, Caleb's Prayer Foundation will host the 7th annual Hope for the Holidays, an arts and craft sip-and-shop event benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Lunch (including homemade soup), baked goods and drinks (including mimosas and Bloody Mary's) will be available. There will be 29 vendors with a variety of items.

For more information, call or text Annette at 815-697-3001.

<em><strong>For a list of Veterans Day events, see A1.</strong></em>

<strong>Nov. 7</strong>

<strong>Tuesday Morning Book Review</strong>

The monthly meeting of Tuesday Morning Book Review includes a luncheon at noon at Quality Inn, Bradley. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m., and salads will be on the tables as people are arriving. The program will feature Sierra Harris, children’s book author/illustrator of “Lucy’s Anxiety,” published this year. Harris studied studio art and art history at Olivet Nazarene University.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Nov. 9</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators Meeting</strong>

A business meeting will be held at noon in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, where the group will elect and install officers for 2024. At 1 p.m. will be a program on recycling, presented by Marta Keana, of Will County Recycling.

<strong>Nov. 11</strong>

<strong>Ashkum Lions Sip-n-Shop</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashkum Coliseum, 111 N. Second St., Ashkum, the Ashkum Lions Club will host a holiday sip-and-shop with more than 25 vendors. The Holiday Café will have food by The Copper Pot Homestead.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Leader Dogs for the Blind.

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a nonstructured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public, and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>Nov. 11-12</strong>

<strong>Fall Craft Show</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the Manteno Sportsmen's Club Women's Auxiliary will host a fall craft show at the Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 801 N. Main St., Manteno. Vendors will be located inside, and food trucks will be outside. There will be raffle baskets provided by each vendor. The event is a fundraiser.