Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness receives $9M donation

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness announced Wednesday they are one of the latest recipients of a donation from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving, through a $9 million award from the Chicago Community Trust.

Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness’s Kankakee Community Health Center is at 1777 E. Court St., Kankakee. This is one of several locations across the state.

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness is the only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Illinois that is also licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to care for youth in out of home placements. Aunt Martha’s has a long track record of providing high-quality, value-based, integrated health care in many of the most underserved communities across Illinois and has incorporated its unique approach to care within the child wellness arena, leading to improved outcomes for Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) youth in care.

“For over 50 years, our dedicated staff has worked tirelessly to transform lives by breaking down barriers, giving voice to the marginalized, and caring for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Aunt Martha’s President and CEO Raul Garza in a news release. “Yield Giving’s trust in Aunt Martha’s — based on the substance of our values and substantial value of our work — is a strong endorsement of our approach and our vision.”

Scott’s team performed quiet research on Aunt Martha’s and reached out only after a funding determination had been made.

According to information on the Yield Giving website, the quiet research process evaluates organizations “through careful analysis of criteria specific to their size, geography, and mission for indicators of high potential for sustained positive impact, including stable finances, multi-year track records, measurement and evidence of outcomes, and experienced leadership representative of the community served.”