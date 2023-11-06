2 films document the civil rights struggle, then and now

Streaming on Max, the 2023 documentary “Gumbo Coalition” follows Black and Latino civil rights leaders, including the mayor of New Orleans, who have worked for change during several tumultuous years that included the killing of George Floyd and its aftermath and the onset of a global pandemic, as well as political movements hostile to immigration, diversity and the defense and expansion of voters’ rights.

To some, the current civil rights struggle may be identified with the Black Lives Matter movement, which emerged in the wake of deaths of innocent men and women at the hands of police. Others might see this movement as a reawakening of a civil rights struggle that erupted in the middle of the 20th century, after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling that outlawed school segregation, the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till and the 1956 Montgomery bus boycott sparked by Rosa Parks and led by civil rights activists including the Rev. Martin Luther King.

But there’s a documentary streaming now that reminds us all history has a history of its own.

Airing on WNED PBS (Buffalo) and streaming on Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s YouTube Channel, beginning at 9 p.m., the 2023 documentary “The Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights” recalls a decisive moment in the history of civil rights and Black identity dating back to 1905 and the birth of the NAACP.

At the end of the 19th century, a debate emerged among Black leaders, writers and clergymen. In 1896, the Supreme Court had decided, in the case of Plessy v. Ferguson, segregation was consistent with the U.S. Constitution. Some Black leaders, most notably Booker T. Washington, the founder of the prestigious Tuskegee Institute, believed Black citizens, just a generation removed from slavery, should “go slow” and work within the system, training an uneducated and unskilled population in the industrial arts and agricultural science. Only after such uplift, Washington felt, could Black people receive their equal due.

Washington attracted the praise and financial support of benevolent white donors but lived and worked in Alabama, where a color line was officially, and often violently, enforced.

Other leaders, including the author W.E.B. Dubois (“The Souls of Black Folk”), contended the time for conciliation was over and Black citizens should fight for equal rights and accommodations.

Curiously, this very moment and argument are featured as a subplot in the HBO series “The Gilded Age.” In its second season, the aspiring writer and journalist Peggy Scott (Denee Benton) and her colleague T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones) travel to the Tuskegee Institute to see its work firsthand and write about it for their New York Black newspaper. Peggy sees the virtue in Washington’s approach, but Fortune does not want to dance to the white man’s tune.

It’s curious that both Washington and Dubois were around at the time of author Mark Twain, who once observed that “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

SERIES NOTES

LATE NIGHT

