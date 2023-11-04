Thrivent helps Faith Lutheran assemble kits for children

A Thrivent Action Team in Watseka hosted an event that helped members of Faith Lutheran Church assemble kits for babies.

The event took place Oct. 25 at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Action Team card was used to purchase items that the ladies of the church assembled and packaged. The baby kits along with quilts and school kits will be shipped to Lutheran World Relief to provide to help people in need.

Volunteers at Faith Lutheran made the quilts and donations from church purchased the other supplies. The Action Team was led by Thrivent member Mary Ann Cluver.