November Kultivators meeting to discuss proper recycling habits

Daily Journal staff report

At 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Kankakee Public Library, the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club of Kankakee will host its November meeting and presentation.

Marta Keans from Will County Recycling will be presenting on how to properly recycle. In accordance with the pledge of Illinois Garden Clubs to “beautify our state, keep it void of litter and protect all wildlife and the conservation of its natural resources for present and future generations,” Kultivators invite the public to learn more about this important topic. New members always are welcome.

Keans has been involved in the recycling industry since 1988, starting in the private sector then joining the public sector in 1992. She has been the Recycling Coordinator and Environmental Programs Administrator in several municipalities during the years, when she offered Illinois’ first residential electronics collection program and won an award for multi-family recycling success. Currently, she is the Will County Recycling Specialist, writing the County Solid Waste Plan, implementing collection programs for a variety of materials and coordinating education through the website, social media and advertising.