New on the bookshelf: Nov. 4, 2023

<strong>Groff plunges us into America’s wilderness</strong>

In the dreadful winter of 1609, in what was known as The Starving Time in Jamestown, Virginia, a teenage servant girl slips through the wall of the fort built by the ill-fated English settlers and runs as fast as she can into the wilderness.

Who she is, why she runs and what she finds on the other side are the subjects of Lauren Groff’s thrilling, brilliant new novel, “The Vaster Wilds.”

Groff, who lives in Gainesville, Florida, is a three-time National Book Award finalist; her haunting short story collection “Florida” won the Story Prize. This is her fifth novel, and each one is a feast of gorgeous prose (here couched in Elizabethan rhythms) and a story unlike any of the others.

The tension between fear of the wilderness and love for its beauty has long been a major theme in American literature, and it’s a strong thread in Groff’s books all the way back to “The Monsters of Templeton” and “Arcadia.”

Full of wonder and heartbreak, “The Vaster Wilds” is a dazzling journey.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Herron’s latest suspenseful, packed with juicy insults</strong>

Good news, “Slow Horses” fans. “The Secret Hours,” by Mick Herron is billed as a stand-alone novel but boasts at least three characters from “Slow Horses,” including the sarcastic, short-tempered MI5 boss played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

Her unnamed “First Desk” is involved in more spy-vs.-spy chicanery. A present-day team is investigating three murders at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The deaths were barely noticed then, but now officials want to know what happened and if there was financial malfeasance as well.

“Secret Hours” delights in complicated plotting that occasionally makes you despair whether you’re understanding as much as you should be. Don’t worry. You are. But there is so much side-switching and covert maneuvering that you have to trust that Herron knows what he’s doing and will explain it all eventually.

As secret witnesses settle scores and spill details to our nominal heroes — low-level wonks Griselda and Malcolm would have gotten out of conducting the investigation if they could have — “Secret Hours” is jam-packed with the kind of acidic insults fans of “Slow Horses” love.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Former Minn. cop writes candidly about Floyd</strong>

He has a great gig, but a big part of Charles Adams wishes he were still a cop.

Adams was the school resource officer at North Community High School, where he also coached (and still coaches) football, but the job ended in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, when police were taken out of schools.

Adams — now the director of team security for the Minnesota Twins — thinks removing a role that could help unite schools, communities and police was a mistake.

Adams’ new memoir is “Twin Cities.” The chapter that’s likely to get the most attention is about Floyd, whose murder made Adams “sick to my stomach” when he saw the video on Facebook. Adams writes that what he observed in that interaction and on the force in general “speaks more of a toxic workplace than institutional racism.”

In the book, Adams acknowledges there are racist police officers, but writes that he does not believe the force has an abundance of them — “more like a lot of Archie Bunkers” who exhibit not “outright hatred of other races or cultures so much as an enduring refusal to understand them.”

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune