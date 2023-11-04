Fight Club Survivor returns with Basket Bingo

GRANT PARK — Doors open at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park, for the bi-annual Fight Club Survivor Basket Bingo.

The cost is $20 per person, and the event will honor both breast cancer patients and survivors as well as veterans. Proceeds benefit Fight Club Survivor.

Bingo begins at 6 p.m., and the organization is asking attendees bring warriors and/or pictures so they can be honored.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/fightclubsurvivor" target="_blank">facebook.com/fightclubsurvivor</a>.