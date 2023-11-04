Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society bestows honor during annual event

If there’s one thing the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society values — aside from history — it’s excellence.

Gary Seiner, who has helped bring local history to life, received this year’s Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence from the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

The award was presented at the recent annual banquet of the society at the Kankakee Country Club. Some 95 people, the largest crowd ever for the yearly event, attended its sixth installment.

Seiner is the volunteer curator for both the newly restored and rebuilt log schoolhouse and the LeTourneau home. Both historical sites are part of the village of Bourbonnais. The Kankakee County Historic Preservation Society has given a plaque to Bourbonnais Grove, commemorating the restoration of the schoolhouse.

As curator, Seiner decides on the best home for the artifacts donated to the society.

“Can we use this?” he often asks.

He tries to find a place for items in the historical display. A ladderback rocker found a home in the house. Glassware and oval picture frames can come in.

Seiner also has given a “couple hundred” tours of the LeTourneau home. The home once served as a general store and as a post office. It dates back to 1837and is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of each month (except for January and February). Tours are free, but donations to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society are accepted.

Seiner always has had an interest in local history. Now 64, he grew up in Harvey but eventually moved to Kankakee County. He still makes a long commute to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where he works in the supply chain.

Getting involved, he said, has been a personal reward. He’s been a 20-year member of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society. He is the society’s vice president and past president.

He also is active with Wright in Kankakee, the Sons of the American Legion in Manteno and the Thornton Historical Society, as well as being active in preserving the St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee,

At the banquet, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said the preservation of the community’s history is important.

“This is where we come from,” he said.

He encouraged the society to work toward a program that would help educate children, specifically fourth-graders, about school life on the Illinois Prairie.

“There was a time,” he said, “when education was not a right.”

Circuit-riding teachers would come to town.

Schore’s idea calls for opening up the schoolhouse to public and private school children in Bourbonnais and eventually to the entire community.

He wants to see the schoolhouse as a “living and breathing thing,” educating children about the community’s past.

Neighbors supporting neighbors From 5-8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Culver’s in Bourbonnais, 10% of all sales will be donated to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society. This is through Culver’s continued efforts to support local organizations.

