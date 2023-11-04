A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The One Where We Lost A 'Friend'

Typically, I wouldn’t use this space to discuss the loss of a celebrity — especially one I’d never even met.

However, when I learned Saturday of Matthew Perry’s passing, I was hit with more emotion than I ever had been at the death of a celebrity. Again, I obviously didn’t know him, but, as someone who has been watching “Friends” for as long as I can remember, his portrayal of Chandler Bing has left a lasting impact on me.

That show has been such a part of my life that it played a big role in molding my sense of humor. Perry’s Chandler was the biggest piece of that as his delivery was so sarcastic and self-deprecating — two things I can never help but be.

Growing up we had a couple of boxed sets of VHS tapes featuring the most popular episodes of “Friends” up until about 2000. I vaguely remember these tapes being purchased at Dominick’s … how’s that for a dated sentence.

The two sets totaled 24 episodes that I would watch over and over again. Certain episodes I can quote near verbatim to this day.

With something as a part of your routine like that, these fictional “Friends” characters have a way of becoming your friends. Though there’s of course no way to interact with a character on a TV screen, you can’t argue their ability to keep one company.

And my favorite was always Chandler, with his quick retorts and dry delivery. Even as a kid, his infamous line of, “I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!” struck a chord of understanding.

This also was one of the few shows that everyone in the family loved, so it was something watched and understood together. It’s not uncommon that something will happen that leads to one of us saying, “It’s like that episode of ‘Friends’ where …”

After hearing the news, I threw on an episode and have been watching some in random order in the days since. Though it’s been a while since I’ve actively watched the show, it took no time to find a place of comfort and familiarity.

Regardless of his fictionalization, I’ll always have a bit of Chandler in my personality. I have to thank Matthew Perry for his portrayal and the nearly 30 years of laughter that’s come along with it.