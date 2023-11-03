A.N. Webber, KHS join forces to promote safe driving around commercial vehicles

KANKAKEE — In a display of community partnership and commitment to road safety, Kankakee-based trucking company A.N. Webber Inc. recently collaborated with Kankakee High School and its driver’s education teacher, Mark Hasse. Together, they worked to educate driver’s education students on the nuances of safe driving around semi-trucks and commercial vehicles.

Mark Stahr, safety manager at A.N. Webber, spearheaded this initiative by leading students on an insightful tour of a semi-truck. During the tour, he shared essential knowledge on passing, driving around and responsibly sharing the road with these sizable vehicles.

With Hasse’s guidance and support, this initiative gained an even stronger foothold, emphasizing the importance of educating young drivers on sharing the road with these vehicles.

“These trucks are very important to our economy, and the goods we move every day provide for nearly everything you can buy,” Stahr told students. “It’s crucial that these new drivers know how to share the road with them.”

<strong>EDUCATION IS KEY</strong>

The education offered goes beyond the theoretical; students receive a practical experience by touring a semi-truck. This hands-on approach allows them to appreciate these vehicles’ sheer size and power and understand the blind spots and limitations truck drivers deal with daily.

<strong>Fostering Responsible Driving Habits</strong>

Stahr helped instill the following crucial driving habits:

• Maintaining safe distances: Students learn the importance of maintaining a safe following distance when driving behind a semi-truck, giving them better visibility and reaction time;

• Avoiding blind spots: Understanding the blind spots or “no zones” of a semi-truck is vital. The truck driver’s vision is limited in these areas, and accidents are more likely to occur. Students learn how to position themselves to avoid these areas;

• Proper overtaking: Passing a semi-truck requires skill and caution. Young drivers gain insight into the best practices for safely overtaking a commercial vehicle, reducing the risk of accidents;

• Respect for truck drivers: Above all, students are taught the importance of respect and patience when sharing the road with truck drivers. “Recognizing the critical role these drivers play in our economy fosters a culture of mutual respect among all road users,” said a news release from A.N. Webber.