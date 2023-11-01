New Releases: Nov. 3, 2023

Also showing <strong>‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’</strong> PG-13, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> <strong>‘Freelance’</strong> R, 109 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> <strong>‘Inspector Sun’</strong> PG, 88 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/family.</em> <strong>‘After Death’</strong> NR, 206 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Documentary.</em> <strong>‘Killers of the Flower Moon’</strong> R, 206 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/crime.</em> <strong>‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’</strong> NR, 168 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Music/concert.</em> <strong>‘The Exorcist: Believer’</strong> R, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/horror.</em> <strong>‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’</strong> PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> <strong>‘Saw: X’</strong> R, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> <strong>‘Hocus Pocus’</strong> PG, 96 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/special event. The 30th anniversary screening.</em> <strong>‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’</strong> PG, 76 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/special event. The 30th anniversary screening.</em>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romance/drama.</em> Snowed-in at a regional airport overnight, ex-lovers Willa and Bill realize they’re still attracted to each other — but also still equally annoyed with each other. As they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is a mere coincidence or something more enchanted. Starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny.

