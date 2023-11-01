Live music this weekend: Nov. 2, 2023

<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

St. Rose Cash Bash

Knights of Columbus — 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

<em>6:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Andrew Denlinger</strong>

Inside Out —226 N. Central St., Gilman

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 63 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

Turkey for Tots fundraiser

Manteno Sportsmen’s Club — 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jack Whittle</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Brookmont Bowling Center — 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>More Better & A Little Faster</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Kevin Wilson</strong>

Inside Out Farmers' Market —226 N. Central St., Gilman

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam Night w/Susan Williams</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

