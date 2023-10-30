Kankakee Camera Club sets year's events

The Kankakee Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, September through May, at River Valley Metro Center, 1137 E. 5000 N. Road, Bourbonnais.

The themes and events through the end of the club’s year include:

<strong>• Nov. 8:</strong> Regular competition

<strong>• Dec. 13:</strong> Member night

<strong>• Jan. 10:</strong> Program night

<strong>• Jan. 24:</strong> Regular competition

<strong>• Feb. 14:</strong> Program night

<strong>• Feb. 28:</strong> Theme/postcard competition

<strong>• March 13:</strong> Program night

<strong>• March 27:</strong> Regular competition

<strong>• April 10:</strong> Program night

<strong>• April 24:</strong> Theme competition

<strong>• May 8:</strong> Year-end competition

<strong>• May 22:</strong> Year-end banquet

For more information, go to facebook.com/kankakeecameraclub.