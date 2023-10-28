REEL TALK: 'Pain Hustlers' offers new perspective on opioid crisis

Looking for the 2023 version of “The Big Short?” You’ve found it with the Netflix film “Pain Hustlers,” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

Blunt portrays Liza Drake who we meet via an interview with Pete Brenner (Evans) as he describes her in less-than-favorable ways. The movie flashes back in time and we watch the story unfold. Brenner becomes acquainted with Liza at her place of work … a strip club.

No, she’s not the manager; she’s a gorgeously frustrated single mom trying to get out of her current situation as a dancer. Feeding Brenner plenty of liquid calories, he offers her a chance to work with/for him at a failing pharmaceutical company in sales … of course the detail of “failing” is left out.

Liza shows up at Brenner’s work where she talks her way into a job in sales, being promised fortunes for getting just one doctor to write a prescription for their drug. Of course, we know she’s going to save the company as the “based on a true story” follows a formula, but it’s the journey she travels as a mom and woman who will not give up on herself that is the entertaining aspect of this tragically true story.

The film changes the names of the company and the drug to a fictional one, Lonefen, a fentanyl-based drug or opioid-addictive chemical used for cancer pain relief. That “minor” detail is overlooked and unreported and this is where the film gets even crazier as Liza uses her people skills to sell, sell, sell. That is until she allows herself to see this world for what it really is.

Going from rags to riches, Liza must make an ethical decision as she witnesses other companies hawking the same wares go down and the first-hand effects of her skyrocketing sales skills. We also delve into Liza’s personal life with her teenage daughter who is too smart for her own good (Chloe Coleman as Phoebe), and her mother, Jackie (Catherine O’Hara), with her own set of issues while juggling the eccentricities of the company’s president Dr. Neel (Andy Garcia).

This is a fast-paced and gripping story that allows you to see the opioid crisis from a different perspective. Horrifying details of greed within this industry are eye-opening, but screenwriters Wells Tower and Evan Hughes — Hughes also wrote the book — find a way to make this an exceptionally entertaining and occasionally sadly comic story thanks to characters like Larkin (Jay Duplass) and Dr. Lydell (Brian d’Arcy James).

“Pain Hustlers” is Liza’s story to tell and Blunt finds a way to bring her to life and connect us with her. We root for her to succeed and to eventually make the right decisions, but the cost is higher than expected.

Blunt allows us to feel what she’s feeling, making this an empathetic story and questioning what we would do in the same situation. Evans naturally shines in this role as the no-nonsense salesman who sees the world for what it is. Together, they have a comfortable chemistry that makes the entire story work.

There’s never a dull moment in “Pain Hustlers” as we see first-hand how the pharmaceutical industry has created a devastating crisis from which we are all still reeling.

<strong>Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars</strong>

Where to watch “Pain Hustlers” is now streaming on Netflix.

"Pain Hustlers" is now streaming on Netflix.