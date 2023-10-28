Project SUN hosting another meeting of My Piece in the Puzzle

Kankakee County residents are invited to participate in Project SUN’s My Piece in the Puzzle program to promote racial healing and equity. This program will take place on Tuesday evenings beginning on Nov. 7 and will end on Dec. 12.

It consists of six weekly two-hour sessions educating participants about racism as well as providing tools to promote racial healing for individuals and communities. Prior registration is required by Nov. 5 through its Facebook page, Project SUN Kankakee, or at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3xbashx2" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3xbashx2</a>.

After taking a historical journey of the United States, participants will begin developing an understanding of the construct of race in America, a power analysis of systemic racism and identify current challenges to equity in our community.

The sessions include presentations by the co-facilitators as well as small and large group discussions. Participants will be equipped to engage in the courageous conversations necessary to promote racial equity in our community.

A complimentary meal is provided each week. Dinner will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the workshop will begin promptly at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

“The existence of systemic racism and disparities in access to mental, emotional and behavioral health care keep many youth of color from flourishing. Therefore, Project SUN is sponsoring a racial equity initiative to create stepping-stones towards racial healing and the elimination of systemic racism,” according to Debra Baron, director of Project SUN.

She added, “Addressing equity is paramount to establishing a children’s mental health system of care that meets the needs of all youth and their families.”

Project SUN is a Strong and Unified Network dedicated to implementing a family-driven system of care that provides Kankakee County youth and their families multiple access points to a comprehensive, integrated mental, emotional and behavioral healthcare system aimed at meeting the needs of the whole child.

Project SUN strives to take into account different languages, cultures, races, genders and economic situations, as well as different needs in the urban, rural and suburban areas of the county.

To learn more about Project SUN and the My Piece in the Puzzle program, call 815-304-5933, email <a href="mailto:projectsun@cfkrv.org" target="_blank">projectsun@cfkrv.org</a> or go to <a href="https://www.projectsunkankakee.org" target="_blank">projectsunkankakee.org</a>.