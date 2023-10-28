New on the bookshelf: Oct. 28, 2023

<strong>More than revenge on the line in historical novel</strong>

A man wakes up in a field hospital, not knowing who or where he is. As he recovers, his past comes back to him. He recalls his name and what’s happened. Most importantly, he learns that his sister and her family have been murdered.

Paulette Jiles’ latest novel, “Chenneville,” is a gritty, atmospheric revenge story, set in a nation shattered by the Civil War. The narrator is John Chenneville, 32, 6-foot-3, heir to a tobacco estate outside St. Louis. While fighting for the Union Army, John suffers a brain injury in a barge explosion. Formerly a fancy-pants kid, coddled by servants, he becomes, in Jiles’ skilled hands, a shrewd and fearless bear of a (unbathed) man, seeking justice.

After months of recovery, John is allowed to return home, where he finds the family estate in shambles and his mother traumatized. When his uncle breaks the news about his sister’s murder, John’s confusion turns to rage and he focuses on revenge. Eventually, he sells the estate, buys saddlebags, blankets and a cane to double as a weapon, cleans his guns and sets out into a broken, lawless land.

— Christine Brunkhorst, Star Tribune

<strong>Scientists run amok in new novel</strong>

High-temperature superconductivity, Markov-chain quantum Monte Carlo algorithm, Josephson interactions — intimidated yet? Don’t be. Even though Julius Taranto peppers physics terminology throughout his debut novel (those can be found in the first 10 pages alone), “How I Won a Nobel Prize” is not daunting in the least.

Did my eyes sometimes skitter over the more deeply scientific passages? Sure, but then I would slow down, go back, reread and occasionally Google as I extracted layers of meaning in this comic tale. It straddles the present and a not-so-implausible future in pursuit of cracking high-temperature superconductivity, a way to “move energy freely, without losing heat in transit” — allowing for a sustainable global power grid, server farms that don’t need cooling and so on, ultimately saving the planet.

The absurdity is striking, but the ethical cost of doing business with compromised individuals is never far from Taranto’s mind. Is the outcome worth that cost? It’s no surprise the book was originally titled “The Moral Offset” and that the conclusions drawn are literally explosive. As such, Taranto sometimes teeters on a polemic tightrope, but he avoids losing his balance as he keeps his eye on the prize.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Put a stake in the ‘great man’ biography</strong>

The opening pages of “Elon Musk,” the new doorstop biography from Walter Isaacson, the bestselling chronicler of the great innovative men of modern history, are jarring, especially to anyone expecting to be greeted with plucky tales of unlikely genius.

We’re told that Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, owner of X (formerly Twitter), and currently the world’s richest man, was born into a land of incredible violence in South Africa, “with machine gun attacks and knife killings common,” where boys have to “wade through pools of blood” on the way to concerts and are sent to wilderness camps that resemble “a paramilitary Lord of the Flies,” per Musk. Young Elon is bullied relentlessly until he grows big enough to fight back.

Introducing the 688-page biography this way seems designed to address Musk’s recent turn toward combativeness and cruelty — if not justifying it, then offering a skeleton key to understanding where it’s rooted. But as we learn throughout the book, the Musks are persistent fabulists, prone to embellishment and fabrication, and this becomes the first of many narrative sequences that the reader must consider with an eye to truth versus narrative convenience.

— Brian Merchant, Los Angeles Times