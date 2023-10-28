Library Life: Week of Oct. 29, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Halloween Fun: At 10 a.m. Monday will be Family Storytime: Halloween Fun, a silly and spooky celebration for kids of all ages and their families. Costumes encouraged.

• Tech Time: Bring in tech-related questions between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Pickle Autopsy: At 5 p.m. Monday, grades seventh through high school can play forensic scientist.

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday ages 18 and up can paint with an instructor. Registration required.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Book Club: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.

• Book-Pumpkin Craft: Available at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 for all ages. Register by Oct. 31.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Drop-in Craft: From 5-7 p.m. Friday, make paper plate dinos. While supplies last.

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person, or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• DINOvember: Dinosaurs are taking over the library in November. Learn more by stopping by.

• Nighttime Storytime: Monthly storytime meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Toddler Time: At 10 a.m. Thursday, toddlers and caregivers can explore with various toys and sensory materials. Registration required.

• Homework Hangouts: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, socialize, study and enjoy light refreshments. Registration recommended.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• The library is seeking children/juvenile book donations.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bingo: Play bingo with the books at 10 a.m. Friday.

• Social Worker in the Library: Representatives from Aunt Martha’s will be available for assistance from 1-5 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, enjoy picture books and a craft.

• Mini Scarecrows: At noon Nov. 4, families can enjoy a craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime Explorers: At 6 p.m. Monday, all ages can explore children’s books one author at a time.

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Meets at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for ages 5 and under.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Crochet Class: Gathers at 10 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Midnight at the Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan; “Christmas in Painted Pony Creek” by Linda Lael Miller; “Breaking New Ground” by Amy Clipston.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Bat Conservation Program: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Abby Pagels from U of I will lead a presentation on conservation that will make people go from saying, ‘Ew, bats,” to “Yay, bats!” Call to register.

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187 <strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544