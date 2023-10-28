Ladies of Arbor Grove hosting craft show

BOURBONNAIS — The Ladies of Arbor Grove are back with the annual holiday craft show.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11, the Ladies of Arbor Grove Holiday Craft Show will take place at the Arbor Grove Club House at 709 Arbor Parkway, Bourbonnais.

Twelve individuals are participating in the event which features only handmade crafts.

“If you want something special that’s handmade with care, please join us, bring a friend and see what we have to share,” said Claire McElroy.