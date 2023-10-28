A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A reminder to be kinder

Thursday night I attended Harbor House’s annual candlelight vigil that remembers victims of domestic violence. The event, which also celebrated survivors, was attended by advocates, community leaders and first responders.

As I held a lighted candle that was aflame in remembrance, my hand looked all too familiar.

In my relatively short amount of time at the Journal (just shy of three years), I’ve attended and covered several candlelight vigils; both for Harbor House and for other remembrances. Each vigil was the result of either local domestic or gun violence.

Each of these events included either a flamed or a battery-operated candle to be held up in a moment of silence.

When I say holding it in my hand looked all too familiar, it was nothing compared to the familiar feeling of heaviness in my heart.

It’s no secret we have problems of violence locally, nationally and internationally. Sometimes it feels like everywhere you turn, you’re hearing more bad news.

This week in particular with a constant barrage of news regarding the horrors of what’s happening overseas — coupled with Wednesday’s tragedy in Maine — my heart has felt very heavy and my brain very tired.

It’s astounding how cruel people can be to each other.

This exists both on the scale of the aforementioned events as well as on lower planes of people being brash or impatient in public settings — something we’ve all seen an uptick of in the last few years.

While I understand fears of trusting strangers based on the last couple of decades of extreme situations, it doesn’t excuse unkindness.

I’m not saying that you being a little more kind to the person checking you out at the grocery store will solve all of the world’s problems. But where does being unkind get you?

If anything, spreading kindness when and where you can makes it a little easier to deal with all of the negative happening in the world. Again, it doesn’t solve the big issues, but it does make the world a slightly better place.

Though I wish for there to come a day where the violence against our loved ones and neighbors ceases to exist, I know that’s probably a fool’s dream. But that doesn’t change the fact that we should be good to each other every chance we get.

It won’t change everything, but it does make the world a little bit brighter.