Upcoming KVSO concert features Kavin Sampson on organ

Mark the calendar for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s second show of the season, slated for 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The chamber concert will feature Kavin Sampson showcasing his talents at the organ. This is a rare opportunity to hear Sampson play a Handel organ concerto in addition to other pieces, which includes works by Mendelssohn, Respighi, Mascagni, Verdi and Langlais.

Parking is free. Use the lot on the east side of the church. Take the sidewalk to the double doors and there is an elevator up to the sanctuary.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for students and children. They are available on line at <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>, by email at <a href="mailto:office@kvso.org" target="_blank">office@kvso.org</a> or at the door.