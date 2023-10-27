Ice Valley celebrating National Try Hockey for Free Day

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District announced the partnership between Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and USA Hockey for the return of a free hockey class during National Try Hockey for Free Day.

As the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative, annually spanning more than 800 rinks nationwide, Try Hockey For Free Days provide children the opportunity to experience playing hockey for the first time. This skating event is designed to provide kids, between the ages of 4 to 9, a completely free experience to try youth hockey.

A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Ice Valley coaches will be on the ice to assist participants in learning the basics. Boys and girls do not need any previous skating or hockey experience to participate.

All interested skaters should enroll at tryhockeyforfree.com. The event runs from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee.

For more information, contact Aaron Denton, Hockey Director for the Kankakee Valley Park District, at 815-929-1885, or by email at <a href="mailto:adenton@kvpd.com" target="_blank">adenton@kvpd.com</a>.