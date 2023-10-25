New releases: Oct. 20, 2023

Also showing <strong>‘Killers of the Flower Moon’</strong> R, 206 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/crime.</em> <strong>‘Butcher’s Crossing’</strong> R, 105 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/western.</em> <strong>‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’</strong> NR, 168 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Music/concert.</em> <strong>‘The Exorcist: Believer’</strong> R, 111 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/horror.</em> <strong>‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’</strong> PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> <strong>‘Saw: X’</strong> R, 118 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> <strong>‘Hocus Pocus’</strong> PG, 96 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/special event.</em> The 30th anniversary screening. <strong>‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’</strong> PG, 76 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/special event.</em> The 30th anniversary screening.

<strong>‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’</strong>

PG-13, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Recently fired and desperate for work, a troubled young man named Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But he soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. Starring Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail.

<strong>‘Freelance’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Stuck in a dead-end desk job, former special forces operative Mason Pettis reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for a washed-up journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator. When a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle and one another to make it out alive. Starring John Cena and Alison Brie.

<strong>‘Inspector Sun’</strong>

PG, 88 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/family.</em> A spider detective boards a seaplane to San Francisco after finally capturing his nemesis. However, a murder on the flight draws him into a plot that threatens both the human and bug world.

<strong>‘After Death’</strong>

NR, 206 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Documentary.</em> A cinematic peek beyond the veil that examines the spiritual and scientific dimensions of mortality, inviting viewers to contemplate the possibility of life after death.

