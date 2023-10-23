Best Bets: Week of Oct. 23-29

<strong>Main Street Momence’s Bordertown Crossings</strong>

About 20 scarecrows are on display in Main Street Momence’s Scarecrows in Momence’s downtown park. The park is located at River Street and Dixie Highway, and scarecrows began popping up Oct. 1.

The scarecrows will be up for the entire month for people to see and to vote for their favorite with the QR code on the posters.

On Saturday, Main Street Momence will host Bordertown Hauntings from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Momence.

There will be trick or treating, cookie decorating, crafts and games, spooky stories, horse and pony rides, Halloween songs in the barn, costume contests (for kids, families and pets), pumpkin painting, a 1 p.m. magic show, spooky trail, reptile show, hayrides and a petting zoo.

For more information, call 815-472-3861.

<strong>Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena’s Annual Spooky Skate</strong>

It’s a costume party on ice!

The event will be held at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Dress to impress in your scariest (or cutest) costume and enter the costume contest. This event is for all ages. Ages 12 and up are $8 for admission, ages 11 and under are $6 for admission. Skate rental and skate aids are available for $5 each. Pre-registration is not required.

For questions, email Zach Mullady at zmullady@kvpd.com.

<strong>Family Fun event at River Rock Pub</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, there will be an outdoor, family-friendly event featuring vendors, trick-or-treating, kids music bingo and more.

River Valley Animal Rescue also will be on site with a puppy playpen featuring adoptable dogs.

<strong>Lundmark book signing</strong>

Fresh off the release of his new book “Little House, Big Family, Great Faith," lifelong Bradley resident Pete Lundmark will be hosting a local signing event.

The signing will run 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Barnes & Noble, 1577 IL-50, Bourbonnais. Copies of Lundmark's book will be available for purchase for $12.99. If time allows, Lundmark may read a passage from his book.

<strong>Mall-O-Ween</strong>

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday until the candy runs out, a trick-or-treating event will take place at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. There will be a selfie station, food vendors and mall tenants will pass out candy.

<strong>Oct. 23-28</strong>

<strong>‘Alice in Wonderland’ at ONU</strong>

The mainstage fall production is a fully staged production of “Alice in Wonderland.” Ideal for all ages, this production is on stage for six performances Oct. 20-28, with matinees on select Saturdays. All performances are at The Theatre at SIMS in the SIMS Center at 160 W. River St., Bourbonnais.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.Olivet.edu/events" target="_blank">Olivet.edu/events</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 24</strong>

<strong>ECDA Lead Workshop</strong>

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the ECDA Conference Room, 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee, join the Economic and Community Development Agency to learn about the various sources of lead and how to prevent lead poisoning in your home.

This workshop is being hosted by the ECDA's Lead Program Manager, Jan. There will also be a Spanish interpreter present.

<strong>Oct. 25</strong>

<strong>Let’s Talk Horror at KCC</strong>

Kankakee Community College students and the community are invited to Let’s Talk Horror! from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at KCC in Room L355.

KCC’s Psych Club and English Department will lead the discussion on the appeal of horror in literature and film. Topics will include the psychological aspects of “scary things” as well as common elements and tropes found in horror movies and books. KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

<strong>» Jennifer Pecora: <a href="mailto:jpecora@kcc.edu" target="_blank">jpecora@kcc.edu</a>; 815-802-8713</strong>

<strong>Oct. 27-28</strong>

<strong>Craft Bazaar in Manteno</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Illinois’ Veterans Home in Manteno, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, there will be a craft bazaar in the Veterans’ Hall (use north volunteer entrance). There will be items for all seasons and holidays as well as items for a variety of interests. All items are handmade by veterans and all proceeds benefit the home. Residents have been working on woodworking projects that will be available for purchase.

<strong>Oct. 28</strong>

<strong>Rx Take-Back Day</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the east parking area of Northfield Square mall, several county agencies will be hosting the prescription medication take-back, drop-off event where people can safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications. A similar event hosted in May collected 1,250 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs.

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>Manteno Sportsmen’s Trunk-or-Treat</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 28, the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club Women’s Auxiliary will host its fourth annual Halloween event. Happening at the north end campground of the club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, there will be hot chocolate, hayrides and prizes for best-decorated vehicle. One bag of candy per car will be provided.

<strong>Shows at ONU’s Strickler Planetarium</strong>

The Strickler Planetarium at ONU will host shows for the whole family to enjoy. At 4:30 p.m. is the kid-friendly show, “One World, One Sky.” At 6, 7 and 8 p.m. is the all-ages Halloween show, “Ooky Spooky Light Show.” All shows cost $5 per person and are cash only. The Strickler Planetarium on the Olivet Nazarene University campus is at 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

<strong>Kankakee Elks Cash Bash</strong>

From 6-11 p.m. at the Kankakee Elks Country Club, 2283 Bittersweet Drive, St. Anne, there will be a cash bash for Kankakee Elks Lodge #637. The event is for ages 21 and over and $100 admits two people. The grand prize is $4,000. There is an open bar and dinner included in the price. Live entertainment will be performed by A Taste of the Silhouettes. Tickets are available at any lodge office.

<strong>Oct. 29</strong>

<strong>Project Headspace Vendor Fair</strong>

From 1-5 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, there will be a vendor fair and fundraiser to benefit the local veteran nonprofit, Project Headspace & Timing.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:chayward@kw.com" target="_blank">chayward@kw.com</a></strong>