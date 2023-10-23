Artisan Faire, Riverview Housewalk, Les Artisans Fair on the calendar

<strong>ARTISAN FAIRE</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, the museum will host its annual Artisan Faire, a fine art and fine craft show and sale to kick off the holiday season.

The Kankakee County Museum provides a beautiful backdrop of exhibits to display booths to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts from these local artisans. Brew Head Espresso will be on site to sell coffee.

This year’s vendor fair will exhibit a variety of unique artworks from paintings, to jewelry, to woodwork. Also joining from 11 a.m. to noon is local writer, recording artist and philanthropist, Aaron Robinson, who will be signing copies of his book, “Not Going Unnoticed, the Aaron Robinson Story.”

<strong>LES ARTISANS ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host its annual holiday market, Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points. Shop unique finds such as wall art, stained and blown glass, winter garden art, photography, string art, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, metal works, up-cycled and recycled vintage goods, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, doll clothes, handmade bath products, hand-mixed teas and essential oils and more.

The Bennett-Curtis House will have brunch and lunch offerings. Love A Latte will be selling hot coffees, lattes and seasonal beverages to sip while you shop. Dave’s Coffeecakes will be on hand with a variety of their coffeecakes, and Good Morning Bakery will be selling an assortment of baked goods.

There is plenty of parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS fund and continue this great event. BGHS members will be on hand to discuss local history and will be selling local history books to raise money to fund their work preserving local history.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact Coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals and door donations raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, the newly-restored Log Schoolhouse and the Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.

<strong>RIVERVIEW HISTORIC DISTRICT HOUSE WALK</strong>

Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District will once again feature five homes including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style house during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk, running 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion and improvements.

Tickets are $20 in advance and are now on sale. Credit card orders can be placed online at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org. Day-of-the-event tickets will be $25. The tour begins at the trolley barn next to the railroad depot in downtown Kankakee, 197 S. East Ave.

Riverview is a nationally-designated historic district comprised of approximately 160 unique homes built between 1890 and 1950. Each home is architecturally distinct from the other. The neighborhood is set along the Kankakee River with sweeping river views from Cobb Park.

For more information, visit the website, <a href="https://www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a> or contact June Boisvert at <a href="mailto:boisvertjune@gmail.com" target="_blank">boisvertjune@gmail.com</a>.

Tickets are on sale at these Kankakee-area merchants:

• Busse & Rieck, 2001 West Court, Kankakee, 815-933-2295

• Madame St. Vintage, 275 S. Schuyler, Kankakee, 815-614-3618

• The Flower Shoppe, 1410 N. Hobbie, Kankakee, 815-933-2614

• Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler, Kankakee, 815-295-2997

• Tholens’ Garden Center, 1401 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-939-6445

• Ba Da Bloom Flower Shoppe, 918 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-614-3415;

• Joy’s Hallmark, 17 Meadowview Shopping Center, Kankakee, 815-937-4309.