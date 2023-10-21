Manteno Middle School raking leaves for neighbors through kindness project

Manteno Middle School is spreading kindness.

Through its Spread the Kindness Project, students are raking leaves in local neighborhoods.

In a flyer given to Manteno residents, the Manteno Middle School Foundations of Leadership and Fitness students said they want to give back to the community. Two classes throughout the day. Will walk the neighborhood to homes that have contacted them to rake and bag leaves.

The homeowner is asked to provide bags. If no bags are provided, the leaves will be raked into piles.

“We will do our best to rake everyone’s yards, but there is a change we won’t get to everyone,” the flyer stated. “We will place the filled bags at the end of your driveway/lawn when we finish.”

For those interested in having the classes come by, contact Mrs. Sobodas at asobodas@manteno5.org. Include your name, address and where you’ll leave the bags.

Raking is on a first come, first served basis.

“The mission of all of this is to spread some kindness,” the flyer continued. “In return, we ask that you spread some kindness in any way you can to keep the movement going.”