KVTA holding 'Edwin Drood' auditions, tickets available for 'Wizard of Oz'

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is holding auditions for “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” on Oct. 27 at the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive (north side of the building) in Kankakee.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” was the winner of several Tony awards when it premiered, including best musical, score and book. Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale — a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company — presents Dickens’ brooding mystery. Musical numbers include “Perfect Strangers,” “Don’t Quit While You’re Ahead,” “Off To The Races” and “Moonfall.

Show dates are Feb. 3, 4, 9 and 10. Audition information can be found at kvta.org. Those interested in auditioning need to visit the site to sign up for a time slot and to download the audition form. Further questions regarding auditions, callbacks or casting may be emailed to the director, Tyler McMahon, at <a href="mailto:tyleracts@gmail.com" target="_blank">tyleracts@gmail.com</a>. Include “Drood Auditions” in the subject line.

<strong>‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s Young Peoples Theatre will soon present “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.”

L. Frank Baum’s beloved story of a young girl’s adventure in a magical land has been entertaining audiences for over a century. MGM’s blockbuster 1939 film adaptation, featuring the timeless songs of Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, along with the brilliant instrumental music of Herbert Stothart, elevated the popular novel to even greater heights. This stage adaptation, featuring the characters and celebrated songs from the film, brings the wondrous Land of Oz to life in a jubilant theatrical experience.

Join Dorothy (played by Colby Ogibovic, of Momence) and her loyal companion, Toto (played by Maisy Rader, of Ashkum), as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz (played by Matthew Case, of Kankakee) will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad), Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain (played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno), a Tin Man with no heart (played by Kaitlin Brown, of Papineau), and a Lion with no “nerve” (played by Hunter Lockhart, of Braidwood). Their journey to happiness — and self-awareness — is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

The production also showcases the talents of Chloe Kearney, of St. Anne, as the Wicked Witch; Kane Rushing, of Kankakee, as Uncle Henry; Addison Haag, of Herscher, as Aunt Em; and Hannah Mantooth, of Kankakee, as Glinda.

The ensemble, which fulfills a variety of roles, includes: June Rader, of Ashkum; Lauryn Balk, Emmersyn Barclay, Hope Brammer, Andrew Bush, Sevin Casey, Kinley Collins, Olivia Douglas, Lindsey Hudgins, William Keller, Teagan Kidd, Kylee Kothe, Ella Kraemer, Alana Pommier, Vivian Regas and Alayna Valdivia, all of Bourbonnais; Victoria Eisenach, of Braceville; Chloe Shinabarger, Crosby Whittington and Savannah Whittington, all of Bradley; Zoey Christensen, Simone Copiskey, Geselle Fuentes, Melaina Hall, Ethan Jackson, Hadley Kirkland, Brooklynn McGill, Audrey McPhail, Ella Nitschke, Sophie Powell and Kaliph Whitlow, all of Kankakee; Carter Budimir, Noah Gonzalez, Aliza Zwirkoski, Elliana Zwirkoski and Olivia Zwirkoski, all of Manteno; Paul Bishir, of Momence; and Adrianna Udstuen, of Monee.

Director Renee Brammer, assistant directors Courtney Bradley and Ami Crane, vocal director Amy Shinabarger and choreographer Sami Burton will offer three opportunities to see this beloved story at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Avenue, Kankakee.

The performances take place at 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or at the door.