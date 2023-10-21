Kultivators present scholarship, host charcuterie workshop

Each year with the Garden Tour & Faire, the Kankakee Kultivators raise funds that are put toward local scholarships.

Laura Tatro is the recipient of a scholarship provided by the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club. This award is given to Kankakee Community College students who are on a path for horticulture or ecology.

Tatro, of Momence, is a sophomore this year with a major in agriculture/horticulture. Her interests are plant propagation and aquaponics. She plans to transfer to University of Illinois for horticulture.

Her focus is on restoring natural and native plants, including working with agriculture to incorporate these plants. Tatro is one of two scholarship recipients this year for this award.

<strong>RECENT WORKSHOP</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators Club met Oct. 12 at the Kankakee Public Library. The guest speaker, Jade Crawford, of Charcuterie by Jade, presented the program on how to assemble charcuterie boards.

Crawford, of Milford, started her business as a hobby during the pandemic, designing boards for family and friends. Her co-workers encouraged her to develop her business in 2022, and she’s been growing ever since.

Crawford provides her charcuterie services anywhere within a 75-mile radius. She enjoys making boards for every kind of occasion and enjoys doing special events like girl’s night home parties. Her biggest charcuterie project was a 20-foot-long table that served 150 people. She invites everyone to visit her Facebook “Charcuterie by Jade,” or Instagram “Charcuterie.ByJade.”

Guests at the meeting were invited to come up to her table to taste all of her treats. The board she created at the meeting was raffled to a lucky club winner.

During the club’s general meeting, many projects the club has accomplished this year were reviewed: its 75th Anniversary Celebration; its annual Garden Walk; its District VIII Fall Meeting, co-hosted with the Kankakee Valley Garden Club; its participation in the fifth grade History Days at the Kankakee County Museum and many other projects.

The public is reminded that anyone who has an interest can join the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club. Meetings are the second Thursday of every month, except July and January. The general meeting starts at noon, and the program at 1 p.m. All meetings are in the fourth floor auditorium at the Kankakee Public Library, unless otherwise noted.