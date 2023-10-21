FILM REVIEW: Scorsese delivers an epic of oil, greed, racism and sorrow

Where to watch “Killers of the Flower Moon” is now playing in theaters.

The word comes out of Lily Gladstone’s mouth quietly, and straightforwardly enough, with a hint of disdain: “incompetent.”

This is how Gladstone’s character, Mollie Burkhart of the Osage Nation of northern Oklahoma, identifies herself by law, when asked by her banker to state her name and her status as full-blooded Osage. At that time in the early 1920s, in the place brought to life by director and co-writer Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the word “incompetent” meant that as an Osage, she could not manage her affairs on her own. She needed a white guardian to manage her family’s newfound oil wealth.

It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. The white residents of the area seethed with envy when all that crude oil came flying up out of the Osage ground. There’s a line from David Grann’s book of the same title — I wish it were in the screenplay — quoting Osage chief Wah-Ti-An-Kah, after his people have been run out of Kansas in the 1870s and have relocated to what is now Osage County, Oklahoma. The area’s rocky hills should be to the Osage Nation’s benefit, he said at the time: “White man cannot put iron thing in ground here.” The imagery is blunt, invasive, practically sexual. And, as history had it, untrue. They could, and did, and so did the Osage.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” both Grann’s enraging 2017 nonfiction book and Scorsese’s substantially recentered dramatization, charts an awful, incrementally brutal course. We know who’s doing what to whom straight off in the movie; in the book, author Grann strategically withheld more information while reserving much of his narrative for the early years of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The book focused on one agent in particular, Tom White, who led the case that solved the mystery of so many dozens of murdered or “disappeared” Osage.

The film, imperfect, a little saggy in its middle hour but remarkable in so many ways, doesn’t invest fully enough in Mollie, or in Gladstone, without whom this $200 million project would be unthinkable.

Scorsese has rendered a tragic, forlorn piece of American history, indebted equally to classical Hollywood craftsmanship and the director’s own obsessions with honor, guilt, family, criminal codes and America’s centuries of greedy bloodshed. It’s Scorsese’s first Western, shot on location after a crucial rewrite by Scorsese and screenwriter Eric Roth essentially saved the movie from itself. “Killers of the Flower Moon” isn’t dealing with revisionist history. It’s history, period, fictionalized (of course; it’s not a documentary) but hewing pretty close to the historical record.

Leonardo DiCaprio, lest we forget, is both a first-class actor and a big star, and as the lazy bum who, the film suggests, really did love Mollie, he never plays for our sympathy.

If there’s a weak link, it’s De Niro, and I’m still trying to figure out why. As this true crime story’s godfather figure, De Niro’s a few decades older than the real, 1920s-era Hale, which matters not much.

I love a lot of this movie, partly because it acknowledges its place in the mythology chain. Scorsese himself takes a cameo role in the radio broadcast finale, and it’s oddly affecting; he’s joining the timeline of pop-cultural treatments of painful American history. His movie is a lavish, big-budget period picture, old-school in its set-building and packed, teeming frames of extras in period-perfect clothes.

It’s more, though: It’s a story of terrible injustice and who got away with what, for years and years. “Flower Moon” isn’t rigged for slow reveals or conventional thrills, violent as much of it may be. At heart, it’s a compelling elegy for the Osage who ended up “just barely living out a sundown,” as one character puts it — thanks to so many respectable killers afoot in the land of the free.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is now playing in theaters.