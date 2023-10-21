Businesses, organizations, schools, churches invited to set up trees at mall

BOURBONNAIS — On display Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 is the fifth annual Northfield Square Mall Christmas Tree Wonderland at 1600 Route 50, Bourbonnais. All trees will be placed in the mall’s center court near the Santa setup.

The mall’s goal is to promote every local business in a free and fun way. Setup will take place Nov. 13-23 and trees and materials are not provided. Businesses, churches, schools and families are invited to participate.

To RSVP, email <a href="mailto:admin@shopnorthfieldsquare.com" target="_blank">admin@shopnorthfieldsquare.com</a> or call 815-937-4241.