Halloween Downtown sees another successful year

About 2,500 costumed children got into the Halloween spirit last weekend with the fifth annual Halloween Downtown, hosted by the Rotary Club of Kankakee.

Festival Square filled up with decorated vehicles as the children grabbed candy during the trunk-or-treat portion of the event.

Halloween Downtown Coordinator and Rotary Club of Kankakee President Amy Laws said the winner of the best-decorated trunk went to the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network’s Teen Group. The prize was $100 in gift certificates for Rebel Ice Cream.

“We have two honorable mentions going to R Kids and the Kankakee Police Department,” Laws said.

Around the farmers’ market lot were games, activities and vendors.

Laws said there were 20 games and activities and 25 cars in the trunk-or-treat, and the vendor market was fully booked. DJ Denny Case played music all day. The split-the-pot prize came out to $335. The winner, Nick Sforza, donated some of his winnings to the Rotary Club of Kankakee.

“The money raised by the raffle ticket sales will go toward our year-round efforts to serve our community.”