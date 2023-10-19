Good Gad! 'Wolf Like Me' returns

Less than two weeks before Halloween, it’s a big night for wolves. Horror comedy “Wolf Like Me” returns to Peacock.

A product of the Australian streaming service STAN, “Wolf” stars Broadway and Disney musical performer Josh Gad (“Book of Mormon” and “Frozen”) as Gary, the widower/father of Emma (Ariel Donohue), an adolescent girl still grieving her mother when a series of chance encounters brings them into contact with Mary (Australian soap star Isla Fisher), an advice columnist and social shut-in with emotional problems of her own.

As anyone can guess (or knows from watching the show’s first season, streamed in 2022), Mary is a werewolf and must confine herself when the feeling comes over her or things get very messy.

Among the interesting aspects of “Wolf” is watching Gad cast against type as the responsible partner and dad. Not only must he contend with a 13-year-old grieving daughter, but he has a girlfriend who is “hormonal” in all of the worst ways.

• On Max, look for the animated short “Peter and the Wolf,” updating the musical fable by Sergei Prokofiev with artwork by U2’s Bono.

More than a half-century ago, the catchy “Peter and the Wolf” theme was adapted (or was it desecrated?) into a series of cigarette commercials. That’s why I can’t hear it without humming, “I’d Walk a Mile for a Camel.”

• Max also launches the dystopian cartoon series “Scavengers Reign.”— Netflix debuts “Neon,” a limited musical comedy series following a gaggle of friends from South Florida who go from living in their car to becoming stars in the reggaeton world.

Set in a circus sideshow featuring real performers, the 1932 shocker “Freaks” (3 p.m., TCM), directed by Tod Browning (“Dracula”), was considered tasteless, despite being released by the prestige studio MGM.

